The Toughsheet Community Stadium

The latest set of TV broadcast picks have been made by Sky Sports.

Blackpool are already set to appear on the broadcaster three times in August, with their League One games against Crawley (August 10, K.O. 5.30pm) and Wycombe Wanderers (August 31, K.O. 12.30pm) both being shown live, alongside their EFL Cup first round meeting away to Burton Albion.

The Seasiders have now discovered additional changes for their games against Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers.

Neil Critchley’s side will welcome the Latics to Bloomfield Road on Monday October 28 (K.O. 8pm) live on Sky Sports Football, with the game originally scheduled to take place at 3pm on the Saturday before.

Meanwhile, their trip to the Toughsheet Community Stadium on November 23 will still be played on the same date, but has been moved forward to a 12.30pm kick off.