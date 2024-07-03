Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool have been handed a new kick off time for their home game against Wycombe Wanderers at the end of next month.

The Seasiders welcome The Chairboys to Bloomfield Road on August 31, in what will be their fourth outing of the new League One season.

After being selected for broadcast by Sky Sports +, the fixture will now get underway at 12.30pm instead of the usual 3pm slot.

This will the be Blackpool’s second league game on the new service, which has been launched ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The entirety of the opening weekend of the EFL season will be available to watch live, including the Seasiders’ game away to Crawley Town at Broadfield Stadium on August 10 (K.O. 5.30pm).

All matches selected for broadcast until the end of September have now been announced, while the TV picks up to the FA Cup third round in January will be confirmed before the season gets underway.

There will be 10 games shown live on standard weekends, with five from the Championship, and five across League One and League Two.

The other League One selections are:

Charlton Athletic V Leyton Orient (Saturday August 17, K.O. 12.30pm).

Shrewsbury Town V Peterborough United (Saturday August 17, K.O. 12.30pm).

Bolton Wanderers V Wrexham (Sunday August 18, K.O. 3pm)

Burton Albion V Stevenage (Saturday August 24, K.O. 12.30pm)

Stockport County V Bristol Rovers (Saturday August 24, K.O. 12.30pm)

Blackpool V Wycombe Wanderers (Saturday August 31, K.O. 12.30pm)

Rotherham United V Huddersfield Town (Saturday August 31, K.O. 12.30pm)

Burton Albion V Crawley Town (Saturday September 7, K.O. 12.30pm)

Mansfield Town V Cambridge United (Saturday September 14, K.O. 12.30pm)

Northampton Town V Wycombe Wanderers (Saturday September 14, K.O. 12.30pm)

Birmingham City V Wrexham (Monday September 16, K.O. 8pm)

Exeter City V Stevenage (Saturday September 21, K.O. 12.30pm)

Lincoln City V Wigan Athletic (Saturday September 21, K.O. 12.30pm)

Crawley Town V Bolton Wanderers (Saturday September 28, K.O. 12.30pm)

Reading V Huddersfield Town (Saturday September 28, K.O. 12.30pm)