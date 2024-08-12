Blackpool figure starts new role following staff reshuffle at Bloomfield Road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There has been a slight staff reshuffle at Blackpool following a major decision involving the development squad earlier this summer.

The Seasiders have withdrawn from the Central League this season, as they look to send their young players out on loan instead to give them more experience of senior football.

This move has seen a change in roles for certain figures at Bloomfield Road.

Neal Eardley, who represented Blackpool 119 times during his own playing career, has now become the club’s player pathway manager.

At the Seasiders’ fans forum back in June, Sporting Director David Downes discussed the responsibilities of the position the former Wales international has now taken on.

“For the development lads, we’ll get someone in to work with them who has a multifaceted role- being a coach, a mentor, and loan manager- feeding into Neil (Critchley) and his staff to improve the connection between the academy and the first team,” he said.

Eardley’s change in role and the decision to withdraw from the Central League also means there’s a new job for Stephen Dobbie within the youth set-up.

The retired striker, who had four loan spells on the Fylde Coast as a player, has now taken on the role of U18s coach.

Dobbie’s side started their EFL Youth Alliance league campaign on Saturday afternoon, with an own goal and a strike from Layton Campbell helped the Seasiders on their way to a 2-0 win.