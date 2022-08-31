Blackpool FC transfer news on deadline day recapped as Josh Bowler departs
Welcome to today’s transfer deadline day live blog!
The Seasiders have until 11pm to complete their business and as usual, Blackpool are expecting a busy final day of the summer window.
Follow the blog for regular updates throughout the day, as we bring you all the latest comings and goings at Bloomfield Road.
It promises to be eventful...
Blackpool FC transfer deadline day - live updates
Last updated: Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 15:37
What business could be done?
There’s no point beating about the bush, a lot of what happens today depends on Josh Bowler.
The 23-year-old continues to be the subject of heavy speculation from Premier League newcomers, while Blackburn Rovers, Bournemouth, Fulham and Watford have also been credited with interest.
Yesterday it was reported that Blackpool had rejected a fresh £3.5m bid from Forest for their star man and were holding out for £4m plus extras.
It seems inevitable Steve Cooper’s side will fork out the money eventually, although who knows what might happen as the clock ticks down to the deadline?
Elsewhere, Matty Virtue could also depart with League One sides Lincoln City and Shrewsbury Town taking an interest.
In terms of incomings, Michael Appleton still wants one or two more signings. Central midfield is known to be a priority.
Sheffield Wednesday’s Fisayo Dele-Bashiru continues to be linked, but it’s understood the Owls have no intention of selling this window.
Are loans still an option?
Somewhat surprisingly, Michael Appleton revealed on Tuesday that Blackpool are still taking an interest in the loan market.
That’s despite Blackpool already having five on their books, the maximum allowed in a match-day squad.
Today feels like a big day
Righly or wrongly, today feels like a big day for the Seasiders. Last night’s defeat to Blackburn Rovers only served to ram home that point.
Michael Appleton’s side are in need of quality, something Michael Appleton is only too aware of. Losing Josh Bowler could also have a major say in how Blackpool’s season transpires.
As usual, I’m expecting the usual rollercoaster on deadline day. There will be times where it appears nothing is happening, before things all come to a head at once. In my experience, that’s just the way it goes.
Please join us throughout the day. I might need the company!
What Appleton said about deadline day after last night’s game
Michael Appleton unsurprisingly had to field a number of questions about transfer deadline day after last night’s defeat to Blackburn Rovers.
The Seasiders are set for a big day of business, with a potential Josh Bowler exit on the cards.
Appleton remains hopeful of signing one or two new players, with last night’s defeat proving more quality is required.
Matty Virtue, meanwhile, could also be set for the exit door with Appleton’s former side Lincoln City linked with a move.
Could this be good news for the Seasiders?
Former Pool loanee on the move
10.45am update
It’s all quiet so far, but that was always going to be the case. Expect things to hot up during the afternoon and early evening.
Michael Appleton confirmed after last night’s game that conversations had taken place regarding new signings, but he seemed to suggest nothing was live or ongoing at that particular point in time.
Nottingham Forest hoping to do more business amid Josh Bowler links
“There’s nothing, at this moment, to say in terms of confirmation,” Steve Cooper said.
“Things are going on. There can be a little bit of a scramble on deadline day, not just for us, but for any club.
“We are certainly trying to do a few things. Some might come off. None of it might come off. We’ll wait and see. But we’re trying, that’s for sure.
“I can’t put a number on how many. If there is, it’s only going to be a couple, of course.
“A lot has, quite rightly, been said about the amount of signings we’ve made already. It’s been a unique transfer window, for sure. I understand and accept that.
“But we’d still like to do a couple more things - which are not a reaction to the last couple of games, it’s something we’ve been trying to do for a little while now, it’s just they can take a little bit longer than what you would hope.
“There’s certainly nothing that’s just popped up in the last day or so, it’s something that’s been ongoing for a little while now.”