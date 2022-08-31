Blackpool FC transfer news on deadline day recapped as Josh Bowler departs

Forest have picked up four points from the opening four games. Credit: Getty.

“There’s nothing, at this moment, to say in terms of confirmation,” Steve Cooper said.

“Things are going on. There can be a little bit of a scramble on deadline day, not just for us, but for any club.

“We are certainly trying to do a few things. Some might come off. None of it might come off. We’ll wait and see. But we’re trying, that’s for sure.

“I can’t put a number on how many. If there is, it’s only going to be a couple, of course.

“A lot has, quite rightly, been said about the amount of signings we’ve made already. It’s been a unique transfer window, for sure. I understand and accept that.

“But we’d still like to do a couple more things - which are not a reaction to the last couple of games, it’s something we’ve been trying to do for a little while now, it’s just they can take a little bit longer than what you would hope.