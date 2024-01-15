News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Timeline of events for the Seasiders in the January transfer window so far

The January transfer window is well underway- with Blackpool keeping themselves fairly busy so far.
By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Jan 2024, 10:30 GMT

A number of players have gone elsewhere in the last couple of weeks- with some going on loan and others leaving permanently.

Meanwhile, there has been some news in terms of recruitment and retention for the Seasiders, but fans will be hoping for more before Deadline Day.

Here’s what’s happened so far:

We've taken a look at the Seasiders' business so far this month.

1. What have Blackpool done in the transfer window so far?

Jensen Weir is recalled by Brighton & Hove Albion due to a lack of game time. The midfielder has since been sent out to Port Vale.

2. January 1

Rob Apter returns from his loan spell with Tranmere Rovers. The 20-year-old scored five times in 21 games during the first half of the season at Prenton Park.

3. January 2

Jordan Rhodes’ future is confirmed, with Huddersfield Town’s recall option on the striker expiring, meaning he’ll remain at Bloomfield Road for the remainder of the season.

4. January 8

Hayden Coulson joins the Seasiders on loan from Middlesbrough for the rest of the campaign.

5. January 8

Jack Moore is recalled from his loan spell with Chorley. The defender made 22 appearances during the first half of the season in National League North.

6. January 9

