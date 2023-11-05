Blackpool FC: Three talking points from the Seasiders victory over Bromley in the first round of the FA Cup
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shayne Lavery and Karamoko Dembele were both on the scoresheet against the non-league club at Hayes Lane.
It wasn’t a completely straight forward night for the Seasiders, due the home team asking questions throughout the tie.
Here are some of the talking points from the game:
Bright start
The Seasiders enjoyed the perfect start to the game.
Lavery opened the scoring after only five minutes, with the striker producing a great finish into the top corner after being played through by Kylian Kouassi.
Getting an early lead is always key in these types of fixtures.
If you’re not on it, then it’s very easy for the occasion to get on top of you.
Critchley’s side did well overall to soak up that pressure from the underdogs; although did have a couple of moments where they did look panicked.
Kaddy’s brilliance
Blackpool doubled their lead through a moment of individual brilliance.
Dembele made a fantastic run into the box, before quickly exchanging a one-two with Kouassi.
Upon receiving the ball back, the 20-year-old calmly slotted the ball past Grant Smith in the Bromley goal.
In the last few weeks the loanee from Brest has looked like the real deal.
When he’s on it, he’s like no one else currently in the Blackpool squad.
His talent can’t be questioned, the main thing for him to work on is consistency.
Like his recent cameos off the bench, he’s firmly put his hand up to be a regular in the Seasiders starting 11.
Second half slump
It was a disappointing second half for the Seasiders.
They were far too passive on the ball and allowed their opponents to pile the pressure on.
It’s hard to be too critical because they got the job done, but a bit of luck was required for that to be the case.
Bromley missed a couple of big chances that really could’ve changed the dynamic of the game.
Blackpool’s substitutes didn’t really have an impact, and Critchley will head back up North with a few frustrations.