Blackpool secured top spot in their EFL Trophy group with a 2-1 victory over Morecambe.

A number of youngsters were included in the Seasiders matchday squad, but it was a brace from the experienced Jake Beesley that proved to be the difference at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders will be back in action in the competition at the beginning of December, while the Shrimps finish the group in third behind Liverpool U21s, despite getting a late goal through Farrend Rawson.

Here are some of the talking points from the match:

Jake Beesley scored a brace for the Seasiders against Morecambe

Youngsters handed opportunities

There was a lot to take in when the team news was released ahead of kick off, with a number of youngsters included.

Will Squires, Luke Mariette and Josh Miles were all in the Seasiders’ starting 11, while the bench was also filled with players from the development squad.

The decision to do this might’ve been down to the recent lack of Central League games, as well as to provide the academy members with a vital experience.

With things still on the line in the group, it was certainly a risk not to include any senior players among the substitutes to make an impact if required.

Ultimately it all worked out for the best, despite a late consolation for Morecambe.

The youngsters stepped up to the challenge, while the older players led them well against the visiting League Two side.

Fantastic finish

Blackpool opened the scoring through a fantastic finish from Jake Beesley.

With his back turned away from goal, the striker volleyed a Jensen Weir cross past Adam Smith into the Shrimps net.

It was a well guided strike that deserves plenty of praise.

For his second, he once again found himself in a good position in the box- this time using his head to find the back of the net.

Beesley was a regular at the start of the season, but has lost his place in the last few months.

His displays have been mixed throughout the campaign, but when he’s on it he’s a real threat and is more than capable of doing a job for the Seasiders.

Consistency is key for the 26-year-old, but if he can find that it’d been another offensive boost for Critchley.

Captain Casey

Olly Casey was back in the team following his three-match suspension, and was handed the captain’s armband.

He certainly stood up to the challenge and led the Seasiders in defence.

He’s been fantastic all season, and the way he guided the youngsters through the game at Bloomfield Road is real credit to him.

His display and leadership against Morecambe only suggests there’s more to come from the centre back.

The defender has recently penned a new contract, so his future in Tangerine looks extremely bright at the moment.

You’d expect him to go straight back into the League One line-up for the game against Shrewsbury this weekend.