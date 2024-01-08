Blackpool earned themselves an FA Cup third round replay after drawing 2-2 with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Blackpool earned a replay in the FA Cup against Nottingham Forest (Photographer Alex Dodd / CameraSport)

The Seasiders had raced to a two goal lead courtesy of Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan, before Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White pulled the home side level.

Neil Critchley’s side produced a number of courageous defensive challenges to keep the scores level, while the Premier League outfit wasted a number of opportunities.

Here’s some of the talking points from the match:

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quick-fire goals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool were in dreamland for a period at the City Ground. Lawrence-Gabriel opened the scoring with a diving header against his former club- and opted not to celebrate out of respect.

The wing-back has missed a number of games through injury, and most recently illness, so he was more than deserving of a big moment.

Morgan soon doubled the Seasiders’ lead from a tight angle- via a touch off the front post.

It was the kind of start Blackpool have been crying out for away from home, and it really gave them a much-needed cushion against their Premier League opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course giving up a two goal lead is always going to be disappointing, but it doesn’t take away from what a great performance when you’re up against such a strong side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forest picked a strong side, and while not being at their best, getting two good goals against them was a reward for Blackpool’s efforts.

Fighting spirit

Throughout the game, the Seasiders showed tremendous character to remain in the tie and fight for every ball.

While their opponents were flat at times, they still chucked a lot at Dan Grimshaw’s goal and could’ve easily edged their way in front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big saves were needed from the keeper, as well as a number of important blocks. Nuno Espírito Santo would’ve been left frustrated by a few missed opportunities as well, but Blackpool fully deserved to get a replay.

Of course they were firm underdogs for the game at the City Ground, but if they can replicate some of that fighting spirit on the road in League One then their away form could become much brighter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For now, they get the reward of a replay at Bloomfield Road. In the first round their tie at home against Forest Green was dampened due to a late change to the fixture, but now they have the opportunity to enjoy a really big cup occasion in front of the Seasiders supporters.

Dougall back in action

One of the biggest headlines in terms of team news was Kenny Dougall’s inclusion on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder had missed the previous six games completely due to a personal matter prior to the FA Cup tie at the City Ground.

Seasiders fans would’ve been delighted to see him back involved in some capacity- even if it was only as an unused sub. Many will be hoping to see him back on the pitch again very soon.