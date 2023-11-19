Kyle Joseph marked his home debut with a goal as Blackpool overcame Shrewsbury Town 4-0 at Bloomfield Road.

Jake Beesley was also on the scoresheet with a brace while Jordan Rhodes moved his season tally into double figures, as Neil Critchley’s returned to winning ways in League One.

The result sees the Seasiders move level on points with Barnsley and Derby County, who are in sixth and seventh respectively, but have played more games than the teams above them.

Here are some of the talking points from the game:

Blackpool enjoyed a good afternoon against Shrewsbury Town (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

Patience pays off for Joseph

It was great to see Joseph come off the bench to claim a goal and an assist.

His start to life at Bloomfield Road has been frustrating, with injury disrupting his early months with the club.

He was certainly determined to make an impact on his home debut, and that’s exactly what he did.

Within seven minutes of entering the action, he fired Blackpool’s third goal past the Shrewsbury keeper.

Shortly after, he played a great pass through for Beesley.

A big factor in the dominance of the Seasiders' win was the impact of the substitutes off the bench- who helped to keep the intensity high and put the win beyond doubt.

The Rhodes effect

Rhodes was on hand to open the scoring for Blackpool from the penalty spot.

Of course, the important bit was sticking the ball in the back of the net, but he was also key in the build-up.

The Huddersfield loanee produced a fantastic flick to play through Karamoko Dembele, with the former Celtic wonderkid being brought down in the box.

We all know about Rhodes’ ability to find the back of the net, but he’s also great at creating space for others.

He always knows the right place to be, and that’s something that simple can’t be taught and is an invaluable skill.

Beesley’s league opportunity

Jake Beesley’s brace in the EFL Trophy win over Morecambe saw the striker given an opportunity in League One.

In recent months the striker has fallen down the pecking order at Bloomfield Road, but his midweek display was certainly worthy of a recall.

He was certainly full of confidence for the visit of Shrewsbury, and caused the visitors several problems.

He got himself in the box for his goal, and enjoyed a bit of luck, with the keeper’s initial save rebounding off him and deflecting in.

If his first was down to fortune, his second was pure skill.

He did well to control the ball forward by Joseph, before taking the ball around to Marko Marosi- and finishing into an empty net.

More chances could come the way of Beesley in the next few weeks due to other injuries in that area.

He’s had a fantastic week, and if he can produce more performances like this then there’s no reason why he can’t become a really important player for the Seasiders.