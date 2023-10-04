Blackpool FC: Three talking points from the Seasiders' defeat to Derby County

Blackpool were on the end of a 3-1 defeat to Derby County at Bloomfield Road.

The result was the Seasiders’ first home loss of the season, with second half goals from Korey Smith, James Collins and Martyn Waghorn helping the Rams on their way to the three points.

A strike from Kenny Dougall at 2-1 down proved to be nothing more than a consolation, as Neil Critchley’s side failed to get themselves back into it.

Here are some of the talking points from the game:

Blackpool were defeated by Derby (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)

A step back

This will feel like a frustrating result for the Seasiders following some of the recent positive results.

In attack, they weren’t clinical enough at times, while in defence they were too open.

Derby are going to be one of the teams up there at the end of the season, and they gave Blackpool a taster of where they need to be.

Only so much luck

Kane Wilson had two big chances for Derby in the opening 45 minutes.

Just after the half hour mark, he glanced a header wide of the target at the back post.

It was a difficult one, but he should’ve been hitting the target.

For the second, the 23-year-old took the ball around Dan Grimshaw, and despite having the majority of the goal to aim for, he slotted the ball wide of the post.

Following the restart, Derby didn’t waste their next opportunity.

After shrugging off a challenge from Callum Connolly, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing pulled a ball across the box to Smith- who provided the finish.

For the second and third, the Rams were able to quickly make their way up the field, with the Seasiders exposed.

Dembele’s first league start

Karamoko Dembele was named in the starting 11 for the first time in the league.

After an outing in the EFL Trophy, alongside a couple of other cameos here and there, the 20-year-old loanee was deemed ready to go.

There’s no doubting this lad’s talent, and he demonstrated snippets of what he can do, with a number of quick turns driving the Seasiders forward at times.

He forced the Rams into a couple of fouls as well, showing the uncertainty he brings.