Blackpool FC: Three talking points from the dramatic victory over Wigan Athletic

Kenny Dougall scored a late winner against Wigan Athletic to give Blackpool their first league victory since the opening day of the season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 04:55 BST

The Seasiders had led for the majority of the game, with Jordan Rhodes marking his home debut with a goal in the opening stages of the fixture.

Latics thought they had done enough to claim a draw following Josh Magennis’ late equaliser, before Dougall ensured all three points went the way of the Tangerines.

Here are some of the talking points from the match:

Kenny Dougall scored a late winner for Blackpool against Wigan Athletic (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)Kenny Dougall scored a late winner for Blackpool against Wigan Athletic (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)
Kenny Dougall scored a late winner for Blackpool against Wigan Athletic (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)
Dramatic finish

The latter stages of the match certainly brought a range of emotions for the Blackpool fans.

After leading for the majority of the game, it looked as if they were only going to have a point to show for it.

Although Wigan had improved in the second half, the Seasiders had multiple opportunities to kill the game- with Sam Tickle denying them on a number of occasions.

The equaliser must’ve felt like a real sickener, but Neil Critchley’s side demonstrated fantastic fighting spirit.

With things not going their way in the last few weeks, it would’ve been easy for heads to drop; instead they picked themselves up and secured the win.

The substitutes played a key role in the winner, with Owen Dale finding Matty Virtue, before the midfielder slotted the ball across the box to Dougall.

Bright from the Tangerines

The win against Wigan was by far the Seasiders’ best performance so far this season.

From the first minute they were on it, and looked alert.

A change in structure when attacking was certainly effective, with a much bigger threat coming from down the wings.

CJ Hamilton certainly looked more involved playing higher up, and enjoyed a superb afternoon.

Tickle was kept busy throughout, while Dan Grimshaw also produced a big save to stop Wigan from equalising earlier in the second half.

Things were just a lot more energetic from the Tangerines, and simply caught their opponents sleeping at times.

Fantastic front two

Rhodes marked his first start for Blackpool with a goal after four minutes.

He looked a threat throughout and is the natural finisher the Seasiders need.

Meanwhile, Jake Beesley was fantastic alongside him, and caused Latics a number of problems with his physical presence.

Related topics:Jordan RhodesKenny DougallWigan AthleticJosh MagennisNeil Critchley