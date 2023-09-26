News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Two men charged after cops seize £1.36M of cocaine from car on the M6
Body found in alleyway near school
Man, 35, appears in court accused of murdering his 51-year-old partner
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife

Blackpool FC: The numbers behind Jordan Rhodes' impressive start to life with the Seasiders- in pictures

Jordan Rhodes has enjoyed a strong start to life with Blackpool.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 10:48 BST

The striker is currently on a season-long loan with the Seasiders from Huddersfield Town.

In his last outing, the 33-year-old bagged a hat-trick in a 4-1 victory over Reading at Bloomfield Road.

Here are his stats so far for Blackpool (Courtesy of SofaScore):

Rhodes has made four appearances so far for the Seasiders (three starts and one from the bench).

1. Appearances

Rhodes has made four appearances so far for the Seasiders (three starts and one from the bench). Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Rhodes has scored four times this season (one against Wigan Athletic and three against Reading).

2. Goals

Rhodes has scored four times this season (one against Wigan Athletic and three against Reading). Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
The striker's current scoring frequency is one every 83 minutes.

3. Scoring frequency

The striker's current scoring frequency is one every 83 minutes. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Rhodes has a record of 1.0 goals per game.

4. Goals per game

Rhodes has a record of 1.0 goals per game. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Rhodes is currently averaging 5.0 shots per game.

5. Shots per game

Rhodes is currently averaging 5.0 shots per game. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
The 33-year-old is averaging 2.0 shots on target per game.

6. Shots on target per game

The 33-year-old is averaging 2.0 shots on target per game. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Jordan RhodesBlackpoolHuddersfield Town