Blackpool FC: The numbers behind Jordan Rhodes' impressive start to life with the Seasiders- in pictures
Jordan Rhodes has enjoyed a strong start to life with Blackpool.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 10:48 BST
The striker is currently on a season-long loan with the Seasiders from Huddersfield Town.
In his last outing, the 33-year-old bagged a hat-trick in a 4-1 victory over Reading at Bloomfield Road.
Here are his stats so far for Blackpool (Courtesy of SofaScore):
