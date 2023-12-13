News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: The cheapest football stadium pint in the North West- the Seasiders' estimated prices compared to the likes of Everton, Bolton Wanderers and Preston North End

A lot of football fans enjoy having a pint as part of their matchday routine.
By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT

Many supporters will regularly enjoy a drink in the stadium ahead of kick off or at half time.

We’ve taken a closer look at how much a pint would cost you at Premier League and EFL stadiums in the North West.

Here’s the estimated price at each club from highest to lowest according to Away Games:

1. Which club sells the cheapest pint in the North West?

We've taken a look at pint prices in the Premier League and the EFL.

According to Away Days it's £4.55 for a pint at Goodison Park.

2. Everton- £4.55

According to Away Days it's £4.55 for a pint at Goodison Park.

According to Away Games it is £4.60 for a pint at the home of treble winners.

3. Manchester City- £4.60

According to Away Games it is £4.60 for a pint at the home of treble winners.

It's £3.60 for a pint at Deepdale- according to Away Games.

4. Preston North End- £3.60

It's £3.60 for a pint at Deepdale- according to Away Games.

According to Away Games it is £3.50 for a pint at Stockport County.

5. Stockport County- £3.50

According to Away Games it is £3.50 for a pint at Stockport County.

It's £3.50 for a pint at Morecambe according to Away Games.

6. Morecambe- £3.50

It's £3.50 for a pint at Morecambe according to Away Games.

