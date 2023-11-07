News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: The cheapest football stadium pie in the North West- the Seasiders estimated prices compared to the likes of Everton, Bolton Wanderers and Preston North End

A pre-game pie is a big part the matchday routine for a lot of football fans.
By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT

Supporters regularly enjoy a bite to eat ahead of kick off- or sometimes during half time.

We’ve taken a closer look at how much a pie would cost you at Premier League and EFL stadiums in the North West.

Here’s the estimated price at each club from highest to lowest according to Away Games:

1. Which club sells the cheapest pie in the North West?

We've taken a look at pie prices in the Premier League and the EFL. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

According to Away Games it is £5.50 for a pie at the home of treble winners.

2. Manchester City- £5.50

According to Away Games it is £5.50 for a pie at the home of treble winners. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

According to Away Games it's £5 for a pie at Stockport County.

3. Stockport County- £5

According to Away Games it's £5 for a pie at Stockport County. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

It's £3.50 for a pie at Morecambe according to Away Games.

4. Morecambe- £3.50

It's £3.50 for a pie at Morecambe according to Away Games. Photo: Michael Regan

It's also £3.50 for a pie at Tranmere according to Away Games.

5. Tranmere Rovers- £3.50

It's also £3.50 for a pie at Tranmere according to Away Games. Photo: Lewis Storey

According to Away Games it will cost you £3.90 for a pie at Old Trafford.

6. Manchester United- £3.90

According to Away Games it will cost you £3.90 for a pie at Old Trafford. Photo: Ash Donelon

