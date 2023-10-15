News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: The best photos of Seasiders fans getting behind Neil Critchley's side in the victory over Stevenage

Blackpool supporters enjoyed a good afternoon at Bloomfield Road.
By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Oct 2023, 13:00 BST

Jordan Rhodes, Owen Dale and CJ Hamilton were all on the scoresheet in the Seasiders’ 3-0 victory over Stevenage.

Here are some of the best fan photos from the game:

Blackpool fans enjoyed the 3-0 victory over Stevenage.

1. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans enjoyed the 3-0 victory over Stevenage. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans enjoyed the 3-0 victory over Stevenage. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans enjoyed the 3-0 victory over Stevenage. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans enjoyed the 3-0 victory over Stevenage. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

5. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans enjoyed the 3-0 victory over Stevenage. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

6. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans enjoyed the 3-0 victory over Stevenage. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

