Blackpool FC team news: Neil Critchley makes two changes for the game against Fleetwood Town
Neil Critchley has made two changes to the side that started in the 4-2 defeat to Peterborough United on Saturday.
Marvin Ekpiteta comes in for the suspended Olly Casey, while Owen Dale replaces Dominic Thompson.
Jensen Weir is back on the bench, but Ollie Norburn remains absent.
Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Kenny Dougall, Sonny Carey, Owen Dale, Jordan Rhodes, Kylian Kouassi.
Substitutions: Richard O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, Albie Morgan, Karamoko Dembele, Jensen Weir, Shayne Lavery, Dominic Thompson.