Blackpool FC team news: Neil Critchley makes three changes for the away game against Charlton Athletic

Blackpool have named their team to take on Charlton Athletic at the Valley.
By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST
The Seasiders are looking bounce back from their 3-1 midweek defeat to Derby County.

Matthew Pennington, Dominic Thompson and Shayne Lavery all come in for Neil Critchley’s starting 11, with Callum Connolly and Karamoko Dembele dropping to the bench, and Owen Dale missing out completely.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Kenny Dougall, Ollie Norburn, Sonny Carey, Dominic Thompson, Jordan Rhodes, Shayne Lavery.

Substitutions: Richard O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Albie Morgan, Karamoko Dembele, Jensen Weir, Kylian Kouassi.

