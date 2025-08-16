Tom Bloxham starts against Huddersfield

Blackpool take on Huddersfield at Bloomfield Road today as they await their first win of the season

Steve Bruce has made changes to his Blackpool starting line-up for today’s League One contest against Huddersfield at Bloomfield Road.

With the Seasiders yet to record a win this term in either the league or the Carabao Cup, the manager has decided to introduce two changes to the side that lost 4-1 away to Exeter City last weekend.

Both Andy Lyons and summer signing Emil Hansson drop out of the side that struggled at St James’ Park - and in come CJ Hamilton and Tom Bloxham for their first league starts of the season.

Hamilton and Bloxham both started the midweek cup defeat at the hand of Port Vale, but have been brought back into the side as the Seasiders look to get their first points of the League One season.

The Bloomfield Road side sit 22nd in the table following two consecutive league defeats to the new season. They’re six points behind today’s visitors, who sit top of the pile after successive victories.

Blackpool team: Peacock-Farrell, Casey, Brown, Evans, Ennis, Honeyman, Fletcher, Bloxham, Coulson, Ihiekwe, Hamilton. Subs: Ravizzoli, Lyons, Morgan, Ebiowei, Taylor, Ashworth, Hansson.

What fans have said about starting XI v Huddersfield

@paulww2801: Good strong team. Honeyman to control centre midfield.

@charlieT1580: Brown at fullback with Lyon’s sat on the bench is a war crime.

@ellie_spooner: Sorry but why we playing brown at right-back? If anything good came out of our first home game it was him, wasted there. When Lyon’s is literally fit. Don’t get it .

@BH2211FC: Not happy with BPF, Evans and Coulson still in the side but I’m happy with Bloxham in the side because he can be a threat going forward and I’m also happy that Morgan’s back. Please don’t be bobbins today Blackpool!

@alexmullenn07: Best midfielder playing right back again, no change of keeper and no Taylor. Bruce isn’t helping himself is he ?