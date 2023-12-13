Blackpool and other clubs across England are preparing for the January transfer window.
Plenty of things could happen to impact the business the Seasiders do, as they look to boost their League One play-off hopes.
The biggest challenge could be keeping some of their key players, while also looking for the right move to strengthen Neil Critchley’s squad.
There’s also considerations to be made concerning players currently out on loan and those looking for more minutes.
Here’s some of the things that could happen during January:
1. What could happen in the January transfer window?
We've taken a look at some of the things that could happen in the January transfer window. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. The future of Rhodes
The big what-if of the January transfer window is the future of Jordan Rhodes. Since making the move on loan from Huddersfield Town, the striker has scored 13 goals. The Terriers have a recall option for the 33-year-old, and it's currently unknown how close they are to triggering that, with Darren Moore keeping his options open. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. A new striker
If Rhodes was to depart Bloomfield Road, signing a new striker would become a priority for the Seasiders. Even if the former Scotland international remains with the club, they may still look to add another player in this department with recent injuries to Shayne Lavery and Kylian Kouassi limiting their options up front. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. Could Madine return?
It Blackpool do add a new striker in January, it probably won't be Gary Madine. The striker is currently at the club completing his rehabilitation following a lengthy injury, but Neil Critchley says no talks have taken place concerning a contract for the 33-year-old. However, that doesn't mean thing couldn't chance once Madine is fully fit. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
5. The future of other loanees
Rhodes isn't Blackpool's only loanee this season, with Karamoko Dembele and Jensen Weir also at Bloomfield Road. Less has been said about the possibility of the pair being recalled, and it is expected that both will remain until the end of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
6. A loan extension for Apter
Rob Apter has impressed for Tranmere Rovers in League Two, scoring four times in 13 appearances. His current loan spell is due to come to an end in January. The 20-year-old could be given an opportunity at Bloomfield Road or head back out on loan. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns