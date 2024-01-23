So far this month, the Seasiders have recruited Hayden Coulson on loan from Middlesbrough to strengthen the competition at left wing-back, but the centre of the park is looking like an area where they need to bolster.

Before the end of the window, it is expected Kenny Dougall will leave the club. Speculation has surrounded the 30-year-old for the last month after he was left out of multiple games around the festive period. It has recently been revealed that there is an overseas opportunity for the Australian, with complications just delaying that move.

Meanwhile, Blackpool have also lost Jensen Weir after he was recalled to Brighton & Hove Albion due to his lack of game time at Bloomfield Road, with the 21-year-old now with Port Vale for the remainder of this season.

If the Seasiders do opt to bring in another midfielder, here’s some of the free agent options currently available:

1 . Which midfielders are currently free agents? Could Blackpool look into the free agent market to replace the outgoing Kenny Dougall? Photo: PAUL ELLIS/ AFP Photo Sales

2 . Luke Amos Ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster Luke Amos has been without a club since leaving QPR, where he briefly played under Seasiders boss Neil Critchley. Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

3 . Matty Longstaff Matty Longstaff has been without a club since leaving Newcastle United in the summer. He has previously spent time on loan with the likes of Aberdeen, Mansfield Town and Colchester United. Photo: Gualter Fatia Photo Sales

4 . Josh Onomah Former Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham midfielder Josh Onomah has been a free agent since being released by Preston North End in the summer. The 26-year-old would be a more attacking option than others on this list. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

5 . Dan Gosling Ex-Blackpool loanee Dan Gosling is without a club following the end of his short-term deal with Notts County. Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales