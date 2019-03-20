Blackpool FC shows racism the red card for EFL's Day of Action

Youngsters in Blackpool were told to show racism the red card during an educational Q&A session for the EFL’s Day of Action yesterday.

Blackpool FC and Blackpool FC Community Trust teamed up at Bloomfield Road to educate young people around the issue of racism.

Manager Terry McPhillips and player Nathan Delfouneso joined Show Racism the Red Card (SRTRC) ambassador Chris Iwelumo at a Q&A panel alongside Trust chief executive Ash Hackett.

There they talked to local school pupils, who took part in anti-racism workshops.

McPhillips said: “This is a great event that carries an important message and one that everyone connected with the club endorses.

“I am delighted to be part of the panel to discuss this important subject.”

SRTRC chief executive Ged Grebby added: “The campaign has a great relationship with Blackpool Football Club and the Community Trust and they have continued to show great support for Show Racism the Red Card for a number of years now.

“They continue to show commitment to making Blackpool FC, and Bloomfield Road, a welcoming and inclusive football club.”

Pupils from Revoe Learning Academy and Blackpool Gateway Academy, took part in a range of anti-racism workshops.

They also saw the SRTRC film and questioned the panel.

“We’ve been working with Show Racism the Red Card for the past few months to organise this event,” said Jason White, head of sport at Blackpool FC Community Trust.

“We’re delighted that there has been such big interest and it’s great to have a full house in the sponsorship lounge at Bloomfield Road with 120 primary school children in attendance.”

Yesterday all 72 EFL clubs came together to highlight the work in tackling some of society’s biggest issues.

Clubs across the Championship, League One and League Two each hosted events designed to showcase the very best of their work to tackle a diverse range of social issues, from homelessness and mental health, to community cohesion and the battle against plastic pollution.

EFL chief executive, Shaun Harvey said: “The EFL Day of Action brings together all 72 clubs to highlight the special role they play in enhancing the lives of millions of people around the country.

“The scale of ground-breaking projects across our network of clubs continues to grow year on year and their delivery is integral to our aims of improving lives in a range of areas including inclusion, homelessness, education and health.”