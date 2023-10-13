3 . What is your view on Blackpool’s recent run of form?

“We’ve only lost one in five, but we’re not quite where I think we should be at this moment in time. It’s only October, nothing gets decided now- we’ve got loads of points to play for. We were more than competitive in our last three games- and that was against big clubs with aspirations of being near the top of this division. We can take confidence from that, but as always we’ve got to learn.” Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell