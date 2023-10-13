Blackpool welcome Stevenage to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).
The Seasiders gave up a two goal lead in their 2-2 draw away to Charlton Athletic last weekend, and will be looking to return to winning ways in League One.
Meanwhile, newly-promoted Stevenage have enjoyed a strong start to the new season, picking up 21 points from their opening 12 games.
Here are some of the key talking points from Neil Critchley’s press conference:
1. Critchley's press conference
Neil Critchley discusses a number of key topics in his press conference ahead of the game against Stevenage. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. What are your views on the number of games being postponed for the international break?
“It is what it is. We didn’t play last time, but we are playing this time, and we are ready and prepared. When you look at the amount of games being called off, then maybe we’ve got to review where we’re at. Maybe it should be a blanket across- either we play or we don’t play.” Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
3. What is your view on Blackpool’s recent run of form?
“We’ve only lost one in five, but we’re not quite where I think we should be at this moment in time. It’s only October, nothing gets decided now- we’ve got loads of points to play for. We were more than competitive in our last three games- and that was against big clubs with aspirations of being near the top of this division. We can take confidence from that, but as always we’ve got to learn.” Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
4. How happy are you with your current striking options?
“It’s a good problem to have. It can cause some issues because I can only pick 11 players. The emergence of Kylian (Kouassi), you look at Jordan (Rhodes) and his record, Shayne (Lavery) started well before a bit of an injury, Kyle (Joseph) isn’t far away, Jake Beesley is still and Kaddy (Karamoko Dembele) came on last week and scored. It’s about getting that selection right for each game- which is not always easy and everyone will have an opinion." Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
5. What have you made of Stevenage’s start to the season?
“The job Steve (Evans) has done, getting them promoted and to where they are now, speaks volumes about him as a manager. You know the certain qualities they possess, and they’ve got it in abundance. To be where they are in the league shows it’s going to be a tough game for us at home.” Photo: Clive Mason
6. Are you impressed with the work of Steve Evans?
“He does a fantastic job- he’s a brilliant manager- with his longevity and the success he’s had at the clubs he’s been with. He gets a group of players who want to play for him. There’s a perception of Steve and his team, but I can assure you from watching them play, there's a method behind what they do and they’re very good at it. I try to learn from people like Steve.” Photo: Marc Atkins