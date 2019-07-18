Blackpool FC season ticket update: Sales surpass 5,000 mark

Blackpool have broken through the 5,000 barrier in their bid to reach 6,000 season ticket sales ahead of the 2019/20 League One campaign.

The latest figure now stands at 5,010, up slightly from 4,932 at this stage last week.

The club now has just over two weeks to meet its 6,000 target before the first game of the season, when Blackpool welcome Bristol Rovers to Bloomfield Road.

The club had just over 1,800 season ticket holders when the interim board were first appointed by the receiver back in February.

Sadler, speaking at the recent fans’ forum, said it was his desire to see average crowds of 10,000 this coming season.

“I want as many people to come to the matches as possible,” the new owner said.

“I think the current figure is a great number of season tickets to have sold. The more the merrier.

“I think the club has set a target of 6,000 and I think it would be great to get over that.

“If we can get an average over the course of the season close to 10,000 I think that would be an incredible achievement.”