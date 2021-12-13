Blackpool FC repeat Christmas Campaign for children thanks to huge fundraising effort last year

Last year’s Festive Fundraiser was so successful that enough money was collected to deliver the scheme again, without having to do undertake more fundraising.

The offer has gone out to all Blackpool primary schools to provide a gift for every child at risk of not receiving a present on Christmas morning.

Owner Simon Sadler was among those who gave generously to the club's Christmas Campaign and was so proud of its success

The 2020 Festive Fundraiser raised £82,622.

Donations from supporters, players, businesses and the community totalled £41,311. That amount was then doubled by the staff and partners of Segantii Capital Management, Simon Sadler and his wife Gillian.

Blackpool FC owner Sadler said: “The way that we all came together to fund this project last Christmas was one of the highlights of my custodianship.

“It gave me an immense sense of pride to see the town and wider community working collectively to address the issue of local children going without a gift to open on Christmas Day.

“The amount raised went way beyond what we first envisaged and that has now provided us with an opportunity to impact so many more children again this year.”

Blackpool FC Community Trust CEO Ashley Hackett said: “After the amazing support from local people, businesses, Blackpool FC Players, staff, fans and Segantii Capital Management last year, we were blown away with the response, which actually meant we could deliver the campaign for two years.

“Supported by Lego and Merlin Entertainments, we have been able to purchase some great gifts for our children.

“The numbers in need from our local schools are heartbreaking.

“But with the support that was made last year we have been able to continue this legacy.”