Blackpool FC release latest ticket sale update ahead of big homecoming

Blackpool FC have this afternoon revealed ticket sales have passed the 11,500 mark for Saturday's homecoming match against Southend United.

READ MORE: Blackpool fans rejoice as Oystons Estate Agents sign is taken down from Bloomfield Road



Thousands of fans are set to return to Bloomfield Road this weekend after boycotting the ground under the now removed Oyston regime.

For many, it will be the first time they have stepped back inside Bloomfield Road in four years.

The club is now under the control of receiver Paul Cooper, whose task it is to discharge the football club and its related assets to recoup the £25m Valeri Belokon is still owed by Owen Oyston.

The board responsible for the day-to-day running of the club lies in the hands of the four-man board, which consists of Ben Hatton, Ian Currie, Michael Bolingbroke and Tim Fielding.

Oyston and his daughter Natalie Christopher were both removed from their roles last week and the Oystons Estate Agents' sign has been removed from the stadium this lunchtime.

Volunteers have been inside the stadium today to get the ground spick and span, after years of neglect, ahead of the weekend's clash.

Fans are to take part in a celebration parade before Saturday's game, with supporters being joined by a host of former players at Blackpool Tower at 1pm.

From there they will march down the promenade towards the stadium, where they are expecting to arrive at 2pm.