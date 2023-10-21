Jordan Rhodes scored a late equaliser as Blackpool claimed a 1-1 draw away to Oxford United.

The home side had led for the majority of the game through Greg Leigh’s first half strike, before the Seasiders levelled the scores in the 92nd minute.

Blackpool started the slower of the two teams, but grew into the match, and ultimately deserved their point.

The first real chance of the game came just after the half hour mark, with Leigh getting on the end of a free kick into the box.

The header from the Oxford man went straight into the hands of Dan Grimshaw, and had no real power to beat the Seasiders keeper.

Shortly after, another opportunity came the way of Leigh, with the 29-year-old taking full advantage this time.

The fullback was left unmarked in the box, and was able to find space to side-foot a volley into the bottom corner, after a cross from the right side.

At the beginning of the second half, Jordan Rhodes had his first real half chance of the game, but couldn’t get enough power on his show as he tried to lob Beadle.

Meanwhile, down the other end Billy Bodin fired an effort over the bar from the edge of the box, as he looked to double his side’s lead.

Blackpool began to look brighter as the game went on, but still couldn’t test the Oxford keeper, with headers from substitute Shayne Lavery and James Husband both off target.

In the latter stages, Rhodes fired two attempts off target, as well as seeing another saved by Beadle, before finally getting his name on the scoresheet.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

Dan Grimshaw- 6 There wasn't much Dan Grimshaw could do about the goal, with Greg Leigh finishing past the Seasiders keeper from close range. The Seasiders keeper did experience a couple of nervy moments. At one point in the first half, he nearly lost the ball on his own goal line before producing a last-ditch clearance.

Matthew Pennington- 7 Matthew Pennington was involved in a number of key moments. The centre back provided an interception before the Oxford opener, and one following the Seasiders equaliser.

Olly Casey- 7 It was probably one of Casey's more nervy games from the season so far. There were a couple of errors from the centre back in the early stages, but he grew into the afternoon and provided some key contributions at the back.

James Husband- 8 James Husband was handed the armband in the absence of Ollie Norburn. The 29-year-old was the standout member of the defensive three, and made a number of important contributions for the Seasiders. He also provided the assist for the equaliser.