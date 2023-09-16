Blackpool were on the end of a 2-0 defeat away to Wycombe Wanderers.

Sam Vokes and Brandon Hanlan were both on the scoresheet for the home team at Adams Park.

The Seasiders have only managed one point from their opening three away games in League One.

Vokes opened the scoring for the Blues in the 12th minute.

After his initial header was saved by Dan Grimshaw, the striker reacted quickly to fire home on the rebound.

The Blues had a number of opportunities to double their lead in the first half, with a couple of good balls into the box just lacking a final touch.

Down the other end, Jordan Rhodes thought he had levelled the scores, but his celebrations were cut short by the linesman’s flag for offside.

Moments after the restart, Wycombe claimed their second of the afternoon.

A Garath McCleary ball into the box found Hanlan at the back post, with forward finishing past Grimshaw with a side-footed volley.

Following a number of second half half subs, Blackpool started to look a little bit brighter heading into the latter stages.

Rhodes and Sonny Carey forced Stryjek into a couple of important saves- with the latter of the two being a fantastic stop to deny a half volley from the edge of the box.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

Dan Grimshaw- 6 Grimshaw did well to stop Vokes' initial effort, before being beaten on the rebound.

Matthew Pennington- 6 Pennington and the Blackpool defence were worked hard by Wycombe.

Olly Casey- 6 Blackpool needed to do more for both of Wycombe's goals.

James Husband- 5 Husband struggled at times against McCleary, who caused problems throughout the game for the Seasiders.

CJ Hamilton- 4 More was required of Hamilton in both defence and attack.