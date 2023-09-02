Kenny Dougall scored a late winner against Wigan Athletic to give Blackpool their first league victory since the opening day of the season.

The Seasiders had led for the majority of the game, with Jordan Rhodes marking his home debut with a goal in the opening stages of the fixture.

Latics thought they had done enough to claim a draw following Josh Magennis’ late equaliser, before Dougall ensured all three points went the way of the Tangerines.

The opening goal came after only four minutes, with a CJ Hamilton cross finding Rhodes, who fired past Sam Tickle.

Further opportunities followed to double the lead.

Both Jensen Weir and Callum Connolly forced further saves from the Latics keeper.

Shaun Maloney’s started to grow into the game more during the second half, with Dan Grimshaw required to make a sensational stop to deny Callum Lang.

Meanwhile, down the other end, Weir and Jake Beesley both kept Tickle busy.

With one minute of the 90 left, Latics levelled the scores, with a header from Magennis beating Grimshaw.

Despite the late setback, the Seasiders kept their heads up.

Well into stoppage time, Matty Virtue slotted a ball across the box for Dougall to smash into the back of the net.

Here is how Blackpool performed in the victory:

Dan Grimshaw- 7 Dan Grimshaw made a huge save to deny Callum Lang, before eventually being beaten in the latter stages of the game.

Matthew Pennington Pennington adapted well to playing on the right, and looked firm throughout.

Olly Casey- 8 Casey looked strong once again for the Seasiders.

James Husband- 7.5 Husband also put in a firm defensive display.

Callum Connolly- 7.5 Callum Connolly was impressive at left back for the Seasiders.

CJ Hamilton- 8 Hamilton, who has received his fair share of criticism in recent weeks, provided the assist for the opener with a good ball into the box for Rhodes. A change in system certainly benefitted him.

Jensen Weir- 8 The midfielder looked bright throughout his 63 minutes on the pitch and called the Wigan keeper into action on a couple of occasions, as well as providing opportunities for his teammates.