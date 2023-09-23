Blackpool returned to winning ways with a victory over Reading at Bloomfield Road.

Jordan Rhodes was hand with a hat-trick in the 4-1 win, while Kylian Kouassi marked his first league appearance for the Seasiders with a goal.

Neil Critchley’s side were much-improved from their defeat to Wycombe Wanderers last Saturday.

Rhodes’ first of the afternoon came from the penalty spot in the 20th minute.

Kouassi did well to hold the ball up in midfield, before releasing CJ Hamilton down the right side.

As the wing-back sprinted his way into the box, he was tripped, with the referee pointing straight to the spot.

The Seasiders number 16 made no mistake in slotting past David Button.

Kouassi added his name to the scoresheet ahead of the half hour mark, with a powerful header past the Royals keeper.

Rhodes’ second came shortly after, with the striker slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

Following the restart, the 33-year-old completed his hat-trick and took his personal tally up to four goals in two appearances at Bloomfield Road this season.

With just over 10 minutes remaining, the visitors claimed a consolation, with Sam Hutchinson finishing past Grimshaw.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

1 . Dan Grimshaw- 7 Dan Grimshaw made a number of saves, with the standout coming just before the break.

2 . Matthew Pennington- 8 The defender looked formidable at the back for the Seasiders.

3 . Olly Casey- 7.5 It was another strong afternoon for Casey.

4 . James Husband- 7.5 James Husband made a number of important challenges.

5 . CJ Hamilton- 8 CJ Hamilton was fantastic for the Seasiders. The wing-back won the penalty in the first half and provided a number of dangerous chances.