A first half penalty from Jordan Rhodes helped Blackpool on their way to a 1-0 victory over Barnsley.

The result at Oakwell marks the Seasiders’ first league away win of the season.

Neil Critchley’s side were tested defensively throughout, but remained firm at the back to claim the three points.

The only goal of the game came in the 24th minute.

After some good work down the left side, CJ Hamilton was brought down in the box.

From the resulting spot kick, Rhodes sent Liam Roberts the wrong way for his fifth goal of the season.

Kenny Dougall came close to doubling Blackpool’s advantage in the early stages of the second half.

After a good pull-back from Hamilton, the midfielder hit a fierce effort towards the face of goal, forcing an excellent save from the Barnsley keeper.

The Seasiders were forced to defend more heading into the latter stages, but the home side just couldn’t truly trouble Dan Grimshaw.

John McAtee had the best opportunity for the Tykes, with the striker creating some space in the box for himself with a fantastic touch, before firing over the bar.

Down the other end, substitute Shayne Lavery had a chance to seal the victory, but couldn’t quite get enough power on his strike to beat Roberts.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

Dan Grimshaw- 7 Dan Grimshaw looked comfortable on the few occasions he was called upon. The keeper also impressed with his calmness on the ball.

Callum Connolly- 8 An early block from Connolly set the tone for his afternoon, with the defender dealing with everything thrown his way.

Olly Casey Olly Casey was an absolute rock at the back for the Seasiders. Excellent once again.

James Husband- 8 Like his defensive colleagues, Husband was solid at the back for the Seasiders.

Owen Dale- 7 Owen Dale had some bright moments going forward but must be praised for the way he helped the defence.