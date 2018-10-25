Blackpool FC owner Owen Oyston in talks to sell portfolio of assets to property company

A property company has announced it is in discussions to buy a portfolio of assets from Blackpool FC owner Owen Oyston.

Etaireia Investments yesterday released a statement to London based stock exchange NEX Exchange, on the morning of the latest court hearing between Oyston and Valeri Belokon, confirming discussions were underway.

The statement, entitled ‘suspension of trading’, reads as follows: “The directors of Etaireia today announce that they are in discussions to acquire a portfolio of assets from the Oyston estate portfolio.

“As a consequence, the company has requested that the shares are suspending pending further announcements on this transaction.

“The directors will issue an update on the transaction shortly. The directors of the company accept responsibility for this announcement.”

The company, which describes itself as a business that invests in property and real estate, is registered to the same address in Manchester as Goldman and Sons, where Jonathan Disley - the businessman who has been in talks with Oyston for a number of months - is listed as the head of global finance.

Also listed as a company director of Etaireia is Myles Cunliffe, an associate of Disley who has been pictured with him in the directors’ box at several Blackpool games this season.

Dennis Rogers, another associate who has been spotted with Disley and Cunliffe, is also listed as a director.

The Gazette understands Rogers is being lined up as chairman should Disley take over.

Disley, a businessman from Herefordshire with offices in Preston, has been in talks with Oyston since June.

He has regularly attended Blackpool’s games and even accompanied Oyston on his trip to Latvia on July 4 to hold talks with Belokon. He has recently been residing at the club hotel.

It is understood Disley attended the High Court at the Rolls Building in London yesterday, although he wasn't actually present for the hearing.

Myles Cunliffe declined to comment when contacted by The Gazette, although he did confirm a board meeting was taking place today.

Jonathan Disley has also been contacted for comment.