Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Seasiders manager made three changes for the 4-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

Jake Beesley claimed a brace, Jordan Rhodes took his season tally into double figures, and Kyle Joseph scored off the bench on his home debut in the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owen Dale was one of the players who came in after being named on the bench for last week’s game away to Bolton Wanderers.

Blackpool produced a dominant victory over Shrewsbury Town (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

The wing-back states everyone at Blackpool are pulling in the same direction, and believes a certain amount of rotation helps the squad to stay on their toes.

"It can go both ways,” he said.

"Sometimes it’s frustrating because you always want to play, but it does keep you hungry.

"It keeps everyone on their toes, but there should also be a hunger to play and win games. It’s a non-negotiable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If someone has a problem staying hungry, then they’re in the wrong sport or in it for the wrong reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Look at Bees (Jake Beesley), he wasn’t in the squad previously, but now he’s been called upon. He’s been incredibly professional and patient.

"The gaffer here likes to do that, and he picks the squad for the game.

"You’ve got to stay ready and be professional because one week you could be out, and the next you’re back in. It’s a good way of doing it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve got a great togetherness and we want each other to do well. It’s about the team, and that comes first.

"We’re all in the same boat and we’re all striving for the same thing. We’re pushing each other. It's working.

"The Shrewsbury game was the standard we hold ourselves to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a group we have high expectations. Even at 4-0 we were trying to do the right things, we want to keep progressing.

"There’s been times where we’ve been guilty of dropping off, so the message at half time was to keep pushing forward and put our stamp on the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our best form of defence is attack. Keeping the ball off the opposition and making them work. We’re at our best when we take our game to the opposition.