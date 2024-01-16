Blackpool midfielder Albie Morgan is starting to find his feet at Bloomfield Road- but he’s had to be patient along the way.

The 23-year-old scored a brace in the recent 2-0 victory over Exeter City, but prior to that his presence in the team was starting to become clearer.

Morgan admits he’s needed time to adapt following his summer move from Charlton Athletic, but is now feeling at home on the Fylde Coast.

“It’s been new for me, it's my first time moving away from home and meeting new boys,” he said.

Albie Morgan (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport)

“It’s a bit quieter up here- London is a bit busier. Going into training back home was always carnage in the mornings but now it’s just a five minute trip around the corner.

“So far I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s been up and down in terms of game time, but in terms of settling in, the lads have helped me. Hopefully we can push on as a group for the second half of the season.

“Speaking to Neil Critchley was a massive factor behind me coming here- just listening to his plans and the direction he wants this club to go in. It was a big pull for me and certainly impacted me joining this club.

“I’ve had to be patient. I started the season quite well in terms of game time, but then I had a little break out of the team. I’ve just tried to keep going and keep my head down, keeping focussed and waiting for my opportunity.

“I’ve tried to come in every day and show the right attitude. When I got a chance, I wanted to make an impression. The last few games have been good for me, in terms of getting 90 minutes under my belt.