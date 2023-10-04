The League One table is starting to take shape.

A couple of sides have enjoyed really strong starts to the 2023/24 campaign, and will be looking to build on that going forward.

Blackpool currently sit in 13th following an inconsistent opening two months, but can take positives from some of their displays.

There’s still plenty of football to play, and a lot can change between now and the end of the season.

Here’s our predicted table based on Sky Bet’s current odds for the League One title:

1 . Where will Blackpool finish this season? We've taken a look at the predicted table based on the bookies' odds. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . 24th: Cheltenham Town Winless Cheltenham Town have only managed one point in their first 11 games (League odds: 2000/1). Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . 23rd: Shrewsbury Town Shrewsbury Town are currently 19th, with 10 points from 10 games (League odds: 1500/1). Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

4 . 22nd: Carlisle United Carlisle have won one of their opening 11 games (League odds: 1500/1). Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

5 . 21st: Burton Albion Burton have won two of their opening 11 games (League odds: 1500/1). Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales