Blackpool FC: New predicted League One table according to the bookies- with Peterborough, Barnsley and Derby all fighting for the play-off spots- in pictures

The League One table is starting to take shape.
By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST

A couple of sides have enjoyed really strong starts to the 2023/24 campaign, and will be looking to build on that going forward.

Blackpool currently sit in 13th following an inconsistent opening two months, but can take positives from some of their displays.

There’s still plenty of football to play, and a lot can change between now and the end of the season.

Here’s our predicted table based on Sky Bet’s current odds for the League One title:

1. Where will Blackpool finish this season?

Winless Cheltenham Town have only managed one point in their first 11 games (League odds: 2000/1).

Shrewsbury Town are currently 19th, with 10 points from 10 games (League odds: 1500/1).

Carlisle have won one of their opening 11 games (League odds: 1500/1).

Burton have won two of their opening 11 games (League odds: 1500/1).

Wigan Athletic have lost five of their last six (League odds: 250/1).

