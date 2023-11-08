Blackpool manager Neil Critchley has made a positive impact on the development of a number of players over the years.

The Seasiders boss spent several years as a coach in Liverpool’s academy prior to his first stint at Bloomfield Road.

During that time, he worked with a number of notable individuals in their youth days.

Discussing Critchley’s impact, Liverpool reporter Neil Jones told the Football Firsts Podcast: "If you look at the players he had: Caoimhin Kelleher, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are all with the first team at Liverpool.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

"Neco Williams is a Wales international and is playing in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest.

"Sepp van den Berg is in the Bundesliga, while others are in the Football League- you’ve got Adam Lewis, Liam Miller, Ki-Jana Hoever, Leighton Clarkson and Jake Cain.

"It was a very talented group of players, but five or 10 years ago you probably wouldn’t have got that many to that level.

"Neil Critchley and the other guys at the academy were starting to create players becoming professionals and making the club money when they were being sold.

Critchley worked with both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)

"They were also good enough to train regularly with the Liverpool first team, and in some cases play.

"Trent Alexander-Arnold is a good example of that, and Neil Critchley played a part in his development from midfielder to fullback.

"He had him at U18s and U16s level.

"There’s Curtis Jones too. He was a player who was very flamboyant and flashy- almost a luxury player.

"If you look at the way he’s developed, Critchley played a big role in that.