Neil Critchley is hopeful Blackpool can receive a home tie in the next round of the FA Cup.

His side produced a 2-0 victory over Bromley on Saturday evening, but had to work hard to come out on top against the National League outfit.

Critchley states the Seasiders are determined to go on a good cup run this season, as they wait to discover their second round opponent.

"To be fair we’ve not had many home draws in my time here,” he said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

"We’ve been to Brighton, Eastbourne, Bromley, Harrogate and Hartlepool.

"It would be nice to have our home draw and play in front of our own supporters in the second round.

"We want to stay in the FA Cup as long as we can.

"We’re no different to any one else, we want that big team home or away further on in the competition.”

Despite taking their foot off the gas in the second half of the tie at Hayes Lane, Critchley was pleased with the way Blackpool started the game against Bromley.

"The message to our players before was the cameras were there for a reason and we had to be the party poopers,” he added.

"To do that we had to make sure we were on our game because Bromley are a tough team to play, as they showed.

"We stressed to our players beforehand that the most important thing was our attitude and our focus.

"Tactics play their part but you’ve got to make sure you’re at it.

"You don’t want them to sense that you’re not quite ready when you come to a place like Bromley.

"The way we started settled the crowd down and settled us down.