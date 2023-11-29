Neil Critchley states Blackpool had more than enough attacking threat to overcome Northampton Town.

Blackpool were defeated by Northampton

The Seasiders had picked up back-to-back 4-0 victories prior to Tuesday night’s fixture at Bloomfield Road, but ultimately slumped to a 2-1 defeat following an underwhelming display.

Kieron Bowie opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half, before Jordan Rhodes pulled the Seasiders level in the 63rd minute with a superb header from a Kenny Dougall cross.

Not long after the equaliser, Sam Hoskins scored the deciding goal to give Northampton all three points.

At full time, Critchley was left rueing some of the opportunities wasted by his side.

"The players have to produce, that’s what they’re in the team to do,” he said.

"We had enough attacking players out on the pitch. If you look at CJ (Hamilton) and Owen (Dale) they’re wingers playing at wing-back. You’ve got Jordan (Rhodes), Bees (Jake Beesley), Kaddy (Karamoko Dembele), and Kyle Joseph who came on. Sonny (Carey) is an attacking midfield player, and we also brought Albie (Morgan) on who is likely to create something for you.

"We had Jordan’s header, but everyone else didn’t produce the moments that they should’ve done with their ability.”

The Seasiders did have a late chance to snatch a point, but Owen Dale was unable to direct a header on target with the keeper and the defence scrambling.

"It probably summed up our night in the final third in front of the goal,” Critchley added.

"There was a lot of huff and puff. We got into good areas but didn’t work the goal keeper enough. We didn’t have enough quality, guile or composure- we failed too many times.

"In the first half we got in some good situations where we hit it over or miskicked the ball. The goal was the only real moment all evening.

"They produced a moment of quality for their first goal and we produced one for our equaliser, but then we gave them their second.