The Seasiders travel to Burton Albion on Boxing Day, but the team will complete their final preparations for the fixture in their own time.

Critchley believes psychologically it’s the best approach to take during what is a hectic period.

"It’s something I’ve always done,” he said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

"Sometimes bringing the players in on Christmas Day, when some of them live over an hour away, is a bit of a token gesture.

"They come in and do 45 minutes just to tick a box. Sometimes psychologically it’s just as important to be with your family on a day like that.

"We trust the players to do a little bit by themselves- we have ways of seeing that.”

Critchley admits it’ll be a challenge to switch off from the upcoming Burton game on Christmas Day, but will try his best to enjoy the festivities at the same time.

"It’s always difficult when you’ve got a game the following day,” he added.

"You’re always thinking about the fixture, and whether we have prepared properly or picked the right team. You think about the what if scenarios.

"I’ll try to enjoy Christmas Day for a few hour anyway. I have a little boy so I have to make sure that I’m there and present for him, both with my mind and in body.