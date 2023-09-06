Neil Critchley says he was pleased with the way Blackpool started their EFL Trophy campaign.

The Seasiders picked up three points after producing a 2-0 victory over Barrow at Holker Street.

Karamoko Dembele impressed on his debut for the club, as goals from Sonny Carey and substitute Kylian Kouassi helped the Seasiders to the win in Cumbria.

"It puts us in a good place in the group straightaway,” Critchley said.

Neil Critchley

"A win is a great start.

"It’s two goals, it’s a clean sheet, and three points.

"In the first half we had control, but Barrow allowed us that. You have to be patient and work for your openings.

"You have to move the ball around the pitch to create gaps and opportunities to play forward or over the defence.

"We didn’t quite get it right. Sometimes we did; but not always.

"We started the second half well, but we made too many technical errors and lost our way a little bit.

"We weathered it- Rich (O’Donnell) made a really good save.

"Generally we defended well, but I would’ve liked to have seen a bit more intensity to stop them from playing.

“We were resilient and then we broke away for the second.

“We probably lacked a little bit of rhythm with the changes, but we’ve had an unscathed night injury wise and the players have got some players on the pitch.”

Critchley says he was keen to follow up the 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic with another win, and believes a potential opportunity to play at Wembley should be enough motivation for any player in the competition.

“It’s a competition we want to do well in,” he added.

"As losing can be a habit, so can winning.

"I wanted to build on Saturday, and we showed a good mentality.

"I said to the players before the game: ‘how many of you have played at Wembley?’

"Not many hands went up, and we’ve got some experienced lads there.

"Football is a short career and you don’t get many chances to play at Wembley, so why wouldn’t you go for it?