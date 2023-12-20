Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley provides injury update on Jordan Rhodes following clash for Huddersfield Town loanee against Forest Green Rovers
Owen Dale, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Marvin Ekpiteta were all on the scoresheet as the Seasiders claimed a 3-0 victory over Forest Green Rovers at Bloomfield Road.
Jordan Rhodes came off the bench in the second half, but was involved in a clash not long after entering the action.
“It was an inexperienced challenge from the boy (Reece Welch),” Blackpool boss Neil Critchley noted.
"I’ve seen a lot of him from his time at Everton, and he just mistimed it; there was no malice or anything. He caught Jordan on the shoulder so he’s a bit sore.
"He came back on and finished the game so fingers crossed he’ll be okay and it doesn’t become any worse.”
The Seasiders are back in action on Saturday afternoon when they welcome Bristol Rovers to Bloomfield Road.