Blackpool have booked their place in the third round of the FA Cup- where they travel to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest on January 7.

Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

Owen Dale, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Marvin Ekpiteta were all on the scoresheet as the Seasiders claimed a 3-0 victory over Forest Green Rovers at Bloomfield Road.

Jordan Rhodes came off the bench in the second half, but was involved in a clash not long after entering the action.

“It was an inexperienced challenge from the boy (Reece Welch),” Blackpool boss Neil Critchley noted.

"I’ve seen a lot of him from his time at Everton, and he just mistimed it; there was no malice or anything. He caught Jordan on the shoulder so he’s a bit sore.

"He came back on and finished the game so fingers crossed he’ll be okay and it doesn’t become any worse.”