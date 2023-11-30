Blackpool midfielder Matty Virtue could make his return from injury in this weekend’s FA Cup second round tie against Forest Green Rovers.

Matty Virtue (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

The 26-year-old has been out of action for the last few months due to a hamstring problem, but has rejoined training with his teammates in recent weeks.

Virtue had been in good form prior to his spell on the sidelines, and could provide the Seasiders another boost in the middle of the park.

"He’s been training so he’ll come into contention,” Critchley explained.

"He’s been with the full squad for about two weeks now, there’s been no complications. We just need to decide when he’s ready to get back into the squad and get some minutes in the games.

"Matty has been a proven performer for Blackpool in this division, you know what you’re going to get from him. He’s so reliable and so trustworthy.

"You get nine subs in the FA Cup so you’ll see some changes to the team and the bench, but we want to pick a side that’s strong enough to win the game to get into the next round.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s game could also provide an opportunity for Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Kyle Joseph to pick up more minutes following their recent returns from injury.

"We won’t be easing them back- if they’re on the pitch we’re expecting them to be at it- whether that’s Saturday or Tuesday (against Barnsley in the EFL Trophy),” Critchley added.

"It’s been a frustrating time for Kyle. As a new signing he wanted to make a big impression. He’s desperate to play- he’s an ambitious boy and he’s very driven.

"My job is to make sure he’s ready to play over a period of time. He’s not played 90 minutes yet, so we don’t want to give him too much too soon.

"We’re all impatient to see him, but there’s other players in his position doing well and that breeds good competition.

"Jordan has been out longer than Kyle. He got 60 minutes in a development game and has been training as well. He loves playing for Blackpool and he’s desperate to get back out on the pitch. It’ll be nice to see him appearing in some of the upcoming games.”

The Seasiders boss will also be hoping to welcome back captain Ollie Norburn in the next few weeks.

The 31-year-old initially missed a number of weeks through a neck problem, before returning to action in the 1-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers earlier this month.

During the fixture at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, the midfielder suffered a knock to his ribs, which has kept him out of action since.

"He’s really frustrated,” Critchley explained.

"He’s been back out on the grass training. It’ll come down to when he thinks he’ll be ready because it’s about pain management. He’s probably put himself back out there well ahead of where we thought he would be.

"In the next few days we’ll have that conversation with him. There’ll be a risk if he plays because if he gets another bang then that might set him back.