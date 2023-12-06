News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley pinpoints key strength that gives him confidence in his squad

Neil Critchley states the togetherness in the Blackpool squad is constantly growing.
By Amos Wynn
Published 6th Dec 2023, 14:30 GMT
Blackpool came from behind to beat Barnsley (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)Blackpool came from behind to beat Barnsley (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)
The Seasiders boss was impressed by the way his rotated side came from behind in their victory over Barnsley in the EFL Trophy.

Owen Dale and Jake Beesley were both on the scoresheet in 2-1 the win at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night.

Discussing the spirit in his team after the match, Critchley said: "It’s a really good group- it’s coming together all of the time.

"When you bring a new squad together, like this is, people are always looking for their position within it. Sometimes people don’t understand the complexity of bringing a group of men together, and intricacies of the dressing room.

"The belief and the togetherness is growing all of the time. The strength of any team is when the players who aren’t playing come and perform- that shows that you’ve got a good dressing room.”

