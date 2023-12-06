Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley pinpoints key strength that gives him confidence in his squad
The Seasiders boss was impressed by the way his rotated side came from behind in their victory over Barnsley in the EFL Trophy.
Owen Dale and Jake Beesley were both on the scoresheet in 2-1 the win at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night.
Discussing the spirit in his team after the match, Critchley said: "It’s a really good group- it’s coming together all of the time.
"When you bring a new squad together, like this is, people are always looking for their position within it. Sometimes people don’t understand the complexity of bringing a group of men together, and intricacies of the dressing room.
"The belief and the togetherness is growing all of the time. The strength of any team is when the players who aren’t playing come and perform- that shows that you’ve got a good dressing room.”