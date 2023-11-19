Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley names the player he singled out in the dressing room following Shrewsbury win
The Seasiders’ striker backed up his brace in the EFL Trophy game against Morecambe with another double in the win at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.
Beesley has certainly made the most of his opportunity back in Neil Critchley’s starting XI, after falling down the pecking order in the last couple of months.
"It’s about perseverance,” the Blackpool boss admitted.
"You need psychological stamina in this game. You can have ups and downs, but it’s about how you overcome that.
"Bees has been disappointed recently because he’s not been involved as much as he wants to be.
"For him to score two in the week, and then back it up with two against Shrewsbury- you can see that it’s given him a lift.
"He’s a top man, and a great guy. I brought him to the football club, and he’s brilliant to work with every day.
"He’s got great endurance and can cover ground for long periods of time, so it doesn’t surprise me when he stretches defences.
"I’m made up for him. I don’t often single players out, but I did in the dressing room because it’s been a tough period for him.
"He’s seen others jump in front of him, and that’s not easy for any player.
"He’s a great example to everyone in the squad- if you keep working hard when things aren’t going your way then eventually good things can happen to you.”