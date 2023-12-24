Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley makes Karamoko Dembele admission following display against Bristol Rovers
The 20-year-old, who is currently on loan with the Seasiders from Brest, produced an influential display in the 3-1 victory over Bristol Rovers on Saturday afternoon.
Critchley has been impressed by the way Dembele has developed and adapted to League One football since making the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer, and is excited to see what else he can do.
"He’s learning how to put his game into the games,” he said.
"Certain matches suit him, but in others he has to find a way not to get frustrated. He has to understand even if he gets the ball less; when he does get it, it’ll be in critical moments- and that’s you’re hoping he can be the match winner.
"He’s a delight to work with, and is a lovely down to earth boy. You ask him to try and do something, and he does it instantly. He learns and he listens. I love having him here, he does some magical things that other people can’t do.
"He does some brilliant things- he’s beautiful to watch. He’s got magic in his feet.
"At half time I told him he’d been in some good situations but was capable of creating better, and he knows that.
"What’s brilliant about Kaddy is, he’s really intelligent. He gets the game and is really humble. He wants to learn and get better.
"He hasn’t played 90 minutes a lot during his career so we have to understand where he’s at because he’s such a young boy. He needs time and he needs patience.
"With my journey as a coach I like to think I know what he needs.
"When you burst on the scene so early you need psychological stamina because it’s not easy. There’s not many Trent Alexander Arnold’s who go straight into Liverpool’s first team and stay there. Most players need to find their way. Sometimes moves don’t go the way you want it to, but in the end you always find your level.”