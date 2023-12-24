Blackpool boss Neil Critchley says Karamoko Dembele is always willing to listen and learn in order to improve his game.

Karamoko Dembele (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The 20-year-old, who is currently on loan with the Seasiders from Brest, produced an influential display in the 3-1 victory over Bristol Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

Critchley has been impressed by the way Dembele has developed and adapted to League One football since making the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer, and is excited to see what else he can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He’s learning how to put his game into the games,” he said.

"Certain matches suit him, but in others he has to find a way not to get frustrated. He has to understand even if he gets the ball less; when he does get it, it’ll be in critical moments- and that’s you’re hoping he can be the match winner.

"He’s a delight to work with, and is a lovely down to earth boy. You ask him to try and do something, and he does it instantly. He learns and he listens. I love having him here, he does some magical things that other people can’t do.

"He does some brilliant things- he’s beautiful to watch. He’s got magic in his feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At half time I told him he’d been in some good situations but was capable of creating better, and he knows that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What’s brilliant about Kaddy is, he’s really intelligent. He gets the game and is really humble. He wants to learn and get better.

"He hasn’t played 90 minutes a lot during his career so we have to understand where he’s at because he’s such a young boy. He needs time and he needs patience.

"With my journey as a coach I like to think I know what he needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad