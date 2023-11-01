Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley left disappointed with the Seasiders' draw with Fleetwood Town
The Seasiders had come from 2-0 down at half time, following a Sonny Carey brace within five minutes of the restart, before Shayne Lavery edged the visitors in front.
A late equaliser from the Cods’ Jack Marriott ultimately saw the points shared at Highbury, as he claimed his second of the night, after joining Promise Omochere on the scoresheet.
“My overriding feeling is, it’s two points dropped,” Critchley told BBC Radio Lancashire.
“It’s a game we should’ve won.
"I said nothing special at half time. I always just try to help the players.
"In the first half we were actually getting up to their penalty area at will.
"We weren’t struggling to create chances, but our quality was poor, and we conceded two really poor goals.
"Fleetwood had men behind the ball, waiting for us to make a mistake so then they could counter.
"The first goal came from their throwing in their own half, and the second one is from a free kick.
"We made a couple of changes and tweaked a couple of things.
"It was a good response in the second half, but with the amount of shots and chances we had- it’s a game we should’ve won.
“The equaliser was terrific and Jack Marriott is a really good player and has had a career of scoring goals like that off his left foot.
"Credit to him, but we still nearly won it after that.”