Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley issues Seasiders squad update ahead of upcoming games against Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers
The goalkeeper was involved in a collision in the recent FA Cup replay against Nottingham Forest, and was forced off during the second half of that game. He was then also absent for the trip to Bristol Rovers, with Richard O’Donnell stepping in and making a number of big saves in the 2-1 victory.
Saturday’s game at home to the Addicks probably comes too soon for striker Kylian Kouassi, who has recently rejoined full training following a period on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, while Jake Beesley remains out of action.
Discussing Grimshaw’s recovery, Seasiders boss Neil Critchley said: "He’s in a better place, he’s been training. We’ll take a call on that closer to the game, because Rich (Richard O’Donnell) came in and did very well last week. Grimmy has trained, but hasn’t quite done everything yet.
"Kylian (Kouassi) has been back into full team training this week, which has been a real bonus. Having a free week means he’s been able to do what I class as proper training rather than some of the maintenance stuff we’ve been doing in between games, so that’s benefited him. He has been out for nine or 10 weeks so he will need a period of training before we contemplate putting him in the match day squad.”