Neil Critchley says Blackpool need to improve certain aspects of their game following a tough second half away to Bromley.

Shayne Lavery and Karamoko Dembele were both on the scoresheet in the 2-0 win in the first round of the FA Cup.

The Seasiders were forced to soak in pressure following the break at Hayes Lane, with the National League outfit creating a number of opportunities.

"We made hard work of it,” Critchley said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

"We played some really good football in the first half- scoring early helped and settled us down.

"Maybe that lulled us into a false sense of security because Bromley had a spell just after that.

"We were always a threat and looked dangerous- we scored a fantastic second goal through Kaddy.

"We stopped doing what put us in that position in the second half.

"I thought Bromley were excellent and we had to defend well, but we had a little bit of luck as well because they missed some big chances.

"We weren’t completely sound at the back and we had to defend the penalty area too many times because we stopped playing and getting on the ball.

"We’ve got to do better in certain aspects of our performance if we want to improve as a team this season.

"We’ve got the job done, kept a clean sheet and we’re in the draw for the next round.

"This is a special competition and we appreciate the supporters travelling in their numbers- it was a big effort from them.

"The least we can show is the right mentality on the pitch.

"At least the fans have gone away having seen a win.”

For the game at Bromley, the Seasiders made six changes to the starting 11 that drew 3-3 with Fleetwood Town.

"We wanted to bring some freshness to the team and we felt it was good enough to win the game,” he added.

"A lot of those players have featured recently.

"We had plenty of energy on the pitch and we could make some subs as well.