Ollie Norburn was among the scorers as Blackpool produced a 3-1 victory over Bristol Rovers.

The Seasiders captain struck a superb long-ranged effort to give the Seasiders the lead in the 21st minute, with later goals coming from Jake Beesley and Jordan Rhodes in the second half.

Neil Critchley admits a lot of work goes on behind the scenes to facilitate that type of situation.

"We practice that type of thing in training,” he said.

"We know if we’re pinning opposition teams back then you’re going to get space on the edge of the box. You can see that Sonny (Carey) shoots from the edge of box, and Albie (Morgan) is capable of that too. You see less of it with Norbs because he’s usually a little bit deeper, but it was an opportunity for him to do it and he rifled it into the top corner.

"It was a fantastic strike. As soon as it left his foot you knew it was in.

"I liked how the goal came about. We won the ball back from a good attack and recycled the play. Norbs has shown he can do that in training so when he lined it up I did think that there was a chance.