Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley explains the sad reason behind Owen Dale’s absence against Charlton Athletic

Owen Dale was not involved in Blackpool’s fixture against Charlton Athletic on Saturday afternoon.
By Amos Wynn
Published 8th Oct 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 13:05 BST
The Seasiders were two goals to the good before drawing 2-2 at the Valley.

After the match, Critchley explained why Dale was absent from his side’s matchday squad.

He told the club media: “In the last day or two his partner Jess has had a complication with the birth of their baby, and unfortunately they have lost their baby.

“That’s been incredibly difficult for him, his partner and the family.

“We support him, we’re there for him, and we are thinking of him.”

Supporters were also quick to send their support to Dale.

One wrote: “Really sorry and sad to hear this news. Sending my condolences to Owen, Jess and their family at this heart breaking time.”

Another added: “So sorry for your loss. Sending love and thoughts to you both.”

With a third writing: “Horrible news. Thoughts go out to you and your partner.”

