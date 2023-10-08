Owen Dale was not involved in Blackpool’s fixture against Charlton Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Seasiders were two goals to the good before drawing 2-2 at the Valley.

After the match, Critchley explained why Dale was absent from his side’s matchday squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told the club media: “In the last day or two his partner Jess has had a complication with the birth of their baby, and unfortunately they have lost their baby.

“That’s been incredibly difficult for him, his partner and the family.

“We support him, we’re there for him, and we are thinking of him.”

Supporters were also quick to send their support to Dale.

One wrote: “Really sorry and sad to hear this news. Sending my condolences to Owen, Jess and their family at this heart breaking time.”

Another added: “So sorry for your loss. Sending love and thoughts to you both.”