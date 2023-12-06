News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley explains the reason behind second half substitution against Barnsley

Blackpool were forced into a second half substitution during their 2-1 victory over Barnsley.
Tashan Oakley-Boothe (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)Tashan Oakley-Boothe (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)
Tashan Oakley-Boothe (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Owen Dale and Jake Beesley were both on the scoresheet as the Seasiders came from behind at Bloomfield Road to book their place in the next round of the EFL Trophy.

On the hour mark, Tashan Oakley-Boothe made way for Kyle Joseph.

Discussing the substitution, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: "He was just feeling unwell to be honest- he was sick.

“He was struggling at half time. He managed to go on for a little bit but was in a little bit of discomfort. It was just illness. We don’t have any other issues at the moment.”

During the win against the Tykes, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel picked up 70 minutes as he continues to build his fitness following a lengthy spell on the sidelines, while Matty Virtue made his return from injury off the bench.

"It was nice to see Jordan back on the pitch, and he’ll grow off the back of that- I thought he was very good,” Critchley added.

"There were a lot of positives: Matty Virtue coming on, and Kyle (Joseph) doing well too.

"We’ve got strength in numbers which causes me a problem. I know we’re without Shayne (Lavery) and Kylian (Kouassi) but you always expect to have some injuries in your team.

"With the physios and the sports science team, we like to think we manage the group well in terms of their physical loadings- it was something we had improve on from last season.”

